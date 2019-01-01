Jonathan confident of better future in New Year message

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to be confident and steadfast in the hope for a better future for Nigeria.

Mr Jonathan stated this in his New Year message to Nigerians in which he affirmed that 2019 offers the citizens a new opportunity to aspire for the realization of the dream of a prosperous nation.

Below is the full text of the message which he shared on both his Twitter and Facebook accounts:

“I do not intend to give a long message this New Year. All I just want to say is that there is hope and a future for Nigeria. We do not just have a New Year, we have a New Opportunity. A New Opportunity to be better leaders and better followers. To be better citizens who join hands with our fellow Nigerians, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of our Founding Fathers.

“The year 2019 brings with it its own challenges, but if one sentence should summarise our collective national attitude to those challenges, that sentence is this-Nigeria will survive and thrive, by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the Nigerian Dream.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I wish you and your family a Happy New Year. 2019 is the year of better things for Nigeria.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.