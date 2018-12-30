Founder of Whispering Palms, Femi- Pearse, dies at 86

Related News

Ayodeji Femi-Pearse, the founder of the popular scenic resort, Whispering Palms in Iworo, Badagry, is dead.

The late professor of medicine died on Friday at the age of 86, following a brief illness.

During his lifetime, Mr Femi-Pearse had an illustrious academic career as Provost, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Pro-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), among others.

He retired into the hospitality industry to establish the famous seaside Whispering Palms leisure resort in 1991.

In a condolence message, LASU Vice Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, commiserated with the family on the death of the former Chairman of the university’s governing council.

“The painful death of Professor Femi-Pearse is not only a great loss to the academic community in Nigeria, but to the nation as a whole.

“This is because he was an outstanding contributor to quality academic research and an example of good leadership in the country,” Mr Fagbohun said in a statement.

The vice chancellor prays God to grant the late academic and hospitality guru eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NAN reports that Femi-Pearse, a revered scholar, was born on September 18, 1932, at Yaba, Lagos.

He attended CMS Grammar School, Lagos and proceeded to the University of Aberdeen Scotland to study medicine and later joined UNILAG College of Medicine and LUTH as a staff.

He became a Professor in 1977 at the age of 45 and later Provost, UNILAG College of Medicine and Chief Medical Director, LUTH.

In 1980, Mr Femi-Pearse was appointed as the Acting Vice – Chancellor UNILAG and between 2000 and 2004, he became Chairman, LASU Governing Council.

He was until his death the Founder and Chairman, Whispering Palms Resort, Iworo, Badagry.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the professor.

The president, in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, condoled with Ibilola, the widow of the departed, and the entire Femi-Pearce family, friends and relations.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that, their patriarch left his footprints on the sands of time, serving meritoriously at the General Hospital, Lagos, and Lagos University Hospital (LUTH), among others.

The president, who prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased, urged those he left behind to keep his memory alive through the preservation of his legacies.

(NAN)