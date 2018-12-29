NiMet predicts dust haze weather for Sunday

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze to moderate dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country and misty morning over the coastal south on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively would prevail over the region.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience slight dust haze conditions in the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 17 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted that as the day progresses, dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres was expected to prevail with localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the region.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities with early morning mist and fog over the coastal cities.

“Later in the day, dust haze condition is anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are likely to prevail over the entire country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet forecasts.

(NAN)

