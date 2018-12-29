Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Updates: Reds, Gunners set for titanic clash

Related News

A titanic clash is expected at Anfield on Saturday as table toppers Liverpool take on Arsenal in a crucial Premier League tie.

The Reds are currently six points clear of Tottenham and seven ahead of Manchester City; meaning the EPL title is virtually theirs to lose.

As for the Gunners, they are two points off the top four with a chasing and rejuvenated Manchester United six points behind them.

The above scenarios give room for a fierce contest at Anfield as both teams need all the points they can get in every match.

In the reverse meeting between these two sides, the final score was 1-1 with Milner’s strike being cancelled out with a late equaliser from Lacazette in a fairly even game.

While the outcome of Saturday’s game may be difficult to predict, previous meetings suggest there should be goals to celebrate after 90 minutes.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live updates …

Kick off is 6.30 p.m.