Dust haze weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to moderate dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region.

It added that day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively would prevail over the region.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres over the entire region.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 10 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities.

“Moderate dust haze is also anticipated over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 15 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are likely over the entire country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)