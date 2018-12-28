Dust haze weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to moderate dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region.

It added that day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively would prevail over the region.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres over the entire region.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 10 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities.

“Moderate dust haze is also anticipated over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 15 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are likely over the entire country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.