Buhari mourns his metal work teacher

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday offered condolences over the death of Sanda Kaita, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.
Mr Kaita had the traditional title of Magajin Rogo of Katsina.
In a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the state, President Buhari described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.
“He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” said the president.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.