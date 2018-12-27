No vacancy in Aso Rock until 2023 — Marwa

Buba Marwa

The former military governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, has said that all those seeking to occupy the Aso presidential villa should wait till 2023 as President Muhammadu Buhari would be returned to power in 2019.

Mr Marwa said this while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday in Yola.

Mr Marwa, who is the chairman, presidential advisory committee on drugs, said he was confident that Mr Buhari would defeat other presidential candidates in the 2019 election.

“Buba Marwa Organization is the first to organise rally in support of President Buhari in 2016, because Buhari has done very well in three areas of economy, security and fight against corruption.

“He will return for the second time by the grace of God, and for that, I have no doubt all those vying for Aso Villa should wait till 2023,” Mr Marwa said.

On the recent security situation in the country, he said the Army and other security agencies have done excellently and need more support and encouragement from the general public.

On illicit drugs, Mr Marwa said the committee he was chairing had made several contacts and efforts to control the importation, consumption and dealing in such drugs and the trafficker. (NAN)

