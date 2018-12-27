Christmas: Obasanjo visits his 91-year-old ex-class teacher

Olusegun Obasanjo, on Christmas Day visited his former class teacher and mentor, James Popoola
Olusegun Obasanjo, on Christmas Day visited his former class teacher and mentor, James Popoola

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Christmas Day visited his former class teacher and mentor, James Popoola.

Mr Popoola is 91 years old.

The former president visited the nonagenarian at the latter’s family house in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Mr Popoola taught the former president at the Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, in 1950.

Mr Obasanjo was accompanied on the visit by a former classmate and close friend, the traditional ruler of Ibara, Jacob Omolade.

The former president engaged his retired teacher with old memories and banters to the admiration of the trio.

One of the teacher’s children, Akin, led the former president and his entourage to the family residence.

Mr Popoola, who was seeing Mr Obasanjo for the first time in decades, said, “I can’t believe it. I am happy today. Very happy. You mean I will host you in my house today, before my death. It was 35 years ago I met you. You are welcome. Oh! I am delighted, very delighted.”

The former president led his elderly host on his wheelchair back into the sitting room, and in excitement said, “We are delighted too Sir. Let us come inside. I am here with Kabiyesi too. You remembered Jacob Omolade, that boy that….”

The former teacher immediately interjected, “Ahhh! Kabiyesi o! Yes, I remember him. The Olubara. I remember everything about Kabiyesi, don’t say it (all burst into laughter), don’t say it, Your Excellency.”

Mr Obasanjo said it has always been his desire to visit “but, for my tight schedule. So, I impressed it on Kabiyesi to let us come during this period. So, when Akin arrived, I sent a message to Kabiyesi that today, we have to break the jinx and to greet you for Xmas.

Olusegun Obasanjo, on Christmas Day visited his former class teacher and mentor, James Popoola

“We are happy to see you Sir. And I had told Kabiyesi that I am going to remind you of his behaviour in class. Do you remember sir? Mr Obasanjo asked.

The former tutor’s wife, Mojisola Popoola, while contributing said, ‘Daddy often times remembers all your pranks. He must be very happy receiving you today.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.