Nimet predicts Thursday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Wednesday, in Abuja, revealed that the central region of the country would record dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres throughout the day.

It added that day and night temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, would prevail over the region.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze with visibility range of two to five kilometres with day and night temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to it, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities.

“Early morning mist/fog is expected over the coastal cities while haze condition is anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)