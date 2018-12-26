Nimet predicts Thursday’s weather across Nigeria

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Wednesday, in Abuja, revealed that the central region of the country would record dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres throughout the day.

It added that day and night temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, would prevail over the region.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze with visibility range of two to five kilometres with day and night temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to it, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities.

“Early morning mist/fog is expected over the coastal cities while haze condition is anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.