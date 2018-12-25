Dino Melaye accuses IGP Idris of planning to arrest, murder him

Related News

The Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, is in the news again for his controversial tweet on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

On his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Mr Melaye claimed the police chief is planning to arrest him and inject him to death.

“There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out,” he tweeted.

There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 25, 2018

The lawmaker did not provide any evidence beyond his Twitter post.

Mr Melaye and the police chief have had a running battle since the senator was named by suspects in a murder case.

Mr Melaye was then accused of evading police arrest.

In March, the senator wrote the IGP informing him that he was ready to submit himself to the police on the condition that he is investigated by police officers from Abuja, and not Kogi.

The Senate thrice invited Mr Idris to appear before its plenary to explain circumstances surrounding an attempted forceful arrest of Mr Melaye.

Mr Idris failed to honour the invitation the three times.

As at the time of filing this report, no arrest has been reported of Mr Melaye.