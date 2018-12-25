Dino Melaye accuses IGP Idris of planning to arrest, murder him

Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye [Photo credit: Mr. Melaye's Instagram handle]

The Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, is in the news again for his controversial tweet on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

On his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Mr Melaye claimed the police chief is planning to arrest him and inject him to death.

“There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out,” he tweeted.

The lawmaker did not provide any evidence beyond his Twitter post.

Mr Melaye and the police chief have had a running battle since the senator was named by suspects in a murder case.

Mr Melaye was then accused of evading police arrest.

In March, the senator wrote the IGP informing him that he was ready to submit himself to the police on the condition that he is investigated by police officers from Abuja, and not Kogi.

The Senate thrice invited Mr Idris to appear before its plenary to explain circumstances surrounding an attempted forceful arrest of Mr Melaye.

Mr Idris failed to honour the invitation the three times.

As at the time of filing this report, no arrest has been reported of Mr Melaye.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Kemi Busari

Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.