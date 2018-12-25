NiMet predicts dust haze weather for ‘boxing day’

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central states during the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m was anticipated over the region during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 10 to 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience thick dust haze conditions over most parts throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 30 and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the entire region during the forecast period.

“Localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is anticipated over the region during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to continue over the entire country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)