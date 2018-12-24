What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Christmas Day – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central states during the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than 1000km were expected to prevail over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 9 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience thick dust haze conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 and 10 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000km is expected to prevail over the inland cities.

“Moderate dust haze condition is expected in the coastal axis during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 16 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The presence of fresh dust in suspension over the source region, while thick dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the north

“Central and inland cities are expected to experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres while the coastal states will be under moderate dust haze condition in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

