What I’ve achieved since taking over as finance minister — Zainab Ahmed

Related News

The Supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Monday, held her first official media briefing since assuming office last September, to take stock of the challenges and achievements as well as unfold her agenda for 2019.

Mrs Ahmed, who was moved as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning following the resignation of the then Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, said since her assumption, she has identified inadequate revenue as government’s biggest challenge.

“I am prioritising revenue generation as the biggest challenge,” she said. “As a result, I am steering my team to implement some revenue growth strategies aimed at boosting revenue performance, by deploying new initiatives.”

The minister said the ministry recently constituted eight Tax Appeal Tribunals across the country to accelerate the resolution of over 209 pending cases relating to tax revenues of about $18.804 billion, N205.654 billion and €0.821 million.

She said the tribunals were critical to ensure taxpayers get fair hearing and expedite resolution of tax disputes.

Besides, through the tax dispute resolution mechanism, she said the government hopes to reduce incidences of tax evasion and improve payers’ confidence whilst ensuring fairness and transparency of tax.

To take advantage of innovative technologies, Mrs Ahmed said the government plans to leverage data, technological tools, and platforms to foster collaboration, grow the revenue base and improve collections.

One of such technological tools, she said, is the national single window/trade platform, which the government plans to deploy at the ports in the New Year to help improve ease of doing business and enhance Nigeria Customs revenue collections from 40 percent to 90.

Also, she said the Ministry plans to improve collaboration between revenue collection agencies, including the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other trade partners to share information and intelligence that will help improve revenue and make collections more efficient.

“By automating many of our revenue collection processes, such as the deployment of health-pay in the health sector, edu-pay in education and e-collections by our Revenue Authorities, we have seen revenue shore up to record high levels,” she said.

“Under my tenure as the Finance Minister, I intend to continue championing such digitalization transformation initiatives that have proven to be a good way forward for our revenue generation drive,” she added.

To improve accountability and ultimately improve the performance of Government-owned Enterprises (GOEs), she said the expenditure plans of the revenue generating entities are being reviewed, to be backed by a more proactive revenue tracking and monitoring mechanism.

On the expenditure side, the minister noted that despite the revenue shortfall in 2018, the government has been able to pay salaries and service debts 100 percent.

Besides, apart from releasing seven months overhead funding for the various ministries, departments and agencies, the government was able to record N995billion Capital releases by December 21, 2018.

“We plan to perform better during the rest of the budget year by driving up revenue generation to improve the fiscal space for spending,” she said.

Other achievements included defraying all inherited debts and liabilities since 2015, including the refund of the $5.4 billion Paris Club debt over deductions; payment of the $6.8 billion Joint Venture (JV) Cash Call arrears and N1.9 trillion contractor/Export Expansion Grant as well as N488 billion refund to States for roads.

As part of the present administration’s efforts to ensure all pensioners get their entitlements, the minister said her Ministry, through the Pension Commission, recently paid N54 billion outstanding pension arrears from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and up to March 2017.

Again, based on verification outcome by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), she said the ministry also paid the entitlements of over 2,000 former workers of the defunct national carrier- Nigeria Airways Limited.

She said efforts were being made towards monthly payments of another 9,215 former workers of NITEL/Mtel after over 12 years via Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Over N571million is to be paid as gratuity and arrears to 174 Biafra War affected retired Police Officers (WARPRO) in October 2017, she said.

On initiatives targeted at recovering looted public funds, the minister said the Whistleblower unit recovered over N8.5 billion and $465 million from the 1,051 investigations conducted from tip-offs received, while the Efficiency unit reviewed Federal Government’s overhead expenditures.

In addition, the Voluntary Assets & Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) recovered over N35 billion, with a significant increase to the country’s tax base, particularly discovered assets that were not reported in the books of accounts of the Federation.

Going forward, she said the government plans to launch Project Lighthouse that will seek to use big data analytics to provide intelligence to the tax authority on eligible taxpayers and their real taxable incomes & assets.