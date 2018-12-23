NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country with morning mist over the southern part on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region during the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 36 and 9 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience thick dust haze condition over Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Dutse, Nguru, Gusau and Maiduguri in the morning hours.

It also predicted moderate dust haze over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 and 10 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland states throughout the forecast period.

“Early morning mist is likely over the coastal cities later in the day while moderate dust haze condition is expected over the entire coastal cities with day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Satellite imagery shows fresh dust in suspension over the source region which is expected to advent into the country.

“Thick dust haze conditions are anticipated over the north, and “dust haze in visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central cities down to the inland states.

“Èarly morning mist are probable over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted. (NAN)

