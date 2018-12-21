What the weather would look like on Saturday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze to thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central states during the forecast period.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 10 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience thick dust haze condition with visibility less than 1000m during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 26 to 32 and 10 to 17 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the entire region throughout the forecast period.

“Localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is expected over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the country within the next 24 hours.” NiMet further predicted.

