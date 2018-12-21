ICPC to open Visa fraud unit in Lagos

The acting chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Abubakar, has disclosed the completion of arrangements for the creation of a Visa Fraud Unit at the Lagos office of the Commission.

Mr Abubakar made this disclosure at the ICPC headquarters recently while making remarks during the 2018 Send-Off ceremony in honour of retirees of the Commission.

He said the unit would be set up in collaboration with the British High Commission and would specifically tackle the visa scam cases being perpetrated by some unscrupulous Nigerians.

It said the ICPC had successfully prosecuted numerous of such offenders.

The official also spoke about ICPC’S activities in the year 2018 and listed some of its achievements.

These include: the discovery of unremitted funds into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by some government agencies; many convictions; system study of some MDAs; unveiling of report on Corruption Risk Assessment on e-government platforms by the President; reduction in visa scam (among others).

Earlier, the head of administration, Bala Mohammed, welcomed members of staff, family of the retirees and all guests to the occasion.

The retirees, who were honoured with plaques and other gift items, speaking through their representative, Gad Nathaniel Bako, a retired commissioner and former head of administration thanked the commission.

The occasion also had in attendance, the Director, Public Enlightenment and Spokesperson of the Commission, R. A. Okoduwa, and all heads of departments/units or their representatives.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.