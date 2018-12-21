Minister blames rice smuggling on ECOWAS’ free trade protocol

Related News

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, has blamed rice smuggling in Nigeria on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free trade.

He said the nation’s fight against the smuggling of foreign rice into the country is being hampered by Nigeria’s neighbours, particularly Benin Republic who he said take advantage of the free trade to frustrate government’s efforts at tackling the menace.

A PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation in June exposed how, in the South-western borders of Nigeria with Benin Republic, smuggling of Thai and Vietnamese rice is flourishing.

The report revealed that while rice smuggling activities are petering out in the popular Seme border with a few cars and a cluster of shops still dedicated to it, the new smuggling hub is Owode-Apa, west of Badagry.

Weeks later, the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh said the federal government would shut down the land border between Nigeria and a ‘neigbouring country’ to avoid smuggling of foreign rice into the country.

Mr Ogbeh who did not mention the particular country and border, said shutting the borders had become necessary to encourage local production and sustain the economy of the country. That threat was later abandoned.

According to a statement by his special adviser on media, George Oji, Mr Lokpobiri made the latest statement on Thursday when he received the new country representative of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to Nigeria in Abuja.

He explained that Benin Republic allows countries like Taiwan to dump foreign parboiled rice in their country and then re-bag such products and smuggle them into Nigeria, taking advantage of the ECOWAS protocol, which allows access to free trade within the sub region.

He said this also denies Benin citizens the opportunity to grow rice and benefit from the Nigerian market.

“We have engaged the government of Benin Republic, up to the presidential level. The (Nigerian) president had to invite the president of Benin Republic to engage him because we are neighbours; let’s see how we can work together and curb this issue of smuggling,” he said.

He commended IFAD for supporting the nation’s agricultural value chain development programme with the sum $500 million.

The minister assured Ms Gbossa that the federal government’s partnership with IFAD is taken seriously “because the fund has played critical role in making Nigeria the highest producer of rice and cassava in Africa.

“Today, Nigeria is rated as the highest producer of rice and cassava in Africa, courtesy of IFAD intervention and the Anchor Borrowers Programme and Nigerians answering the clarion call of this administration to go back to the farms to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.”

Mr Lokpobiri further disclosed that before now, Nigeria spends up to $5 million for the importation of rice every day, but through new policy programmes by the ministry and the intervention of partners like IFAD, the figure has drastically reduced.

In her remarks, Ms Gbasso disclosed that the Executive Board of IFAD recently approved additional financing for Nigeria in the Value Chain Development programme to the value of $89 million, which brought the total investment to $228 million, for supporting rice and cassava production.

This, she said was in addition to another $60 million for supporting the Niger Delta Youth known as the Alive for Niger Delta fund.

“Altogether, we have investment in Nigeria that is worth half a billion dollars. Nigeria is one of the biggest investment countries for IFAD, so it is a very important country,” she said.

Ms Gbasso said IFAD has set aside another $100 million for investment in Nigeria for 2019 “but is applying caution to know the outcome of the coming election before putting pen on paper for the fund”.