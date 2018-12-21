INEC revises guidelines for accrediting election observers

Voters queuing to cast their votes at ward 102, Adereti, Olode village, during the Osun State Governorship Re-run Election on Thursday (27/9/18). 05168/27/9/18/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN
Voters queuing to cast their votes at ward 102, Adereti, Olode village, during the Osun State Governorship Re-run Election on Thursday (27/9/18). 05168/27/9/18/Timothy Adeogodiran/ICE/NAN

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the guidelines for accrediting observers.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at the swearing in ceremony of the commission’s new secretary.

“The commission has revised the guidelines for accrediting observers,” he said.

Election observers are people, both local and international, who are present during election at different levels, to observe the electoral process, after which they file reports.

The chairman said the commission has received numerous applications from several groups including support groups of candidates for accreditation to serve as observers in the general election, which is 56 days away.

Noting the purpose for accreditation for election is to increase the transparency of the process, he said only observers and interest groups interested only in the process not political parties or candidates, will be accredited.

He said report of observers serve as a useful feedback mechanism for strengthening the process and procedures, therefore, it is counterproductive for such important process to become an “all comer business” which is why it became necessary to revise its guidelines.

Announcing details of this revised guidelines will be published this weekend and early next week in national newspapers and on the commission’s website he asked interested organisations to apply to the commission.

These applications, he promised, will be properly scrutinised in line with the revised guideline.

“We shall critically scrutinised all application from organisations interested in election and only those that meet the rigorous criteria will be accredited.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Lois Ugbede

Lois Ugbede is a junior politics reporter at PREMIUM TIMES. She currently covers some of the nation’s big political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission. Twitter: @ugbedelois

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.