INEC swears in new secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in Rose Orianran-Anthony as its new secretary.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on Friday.

Ms Orianran-Anthony, who has served in the commission for 28 years, was appointed on December 6 for a four year term.

She is from Edo State, and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree In Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University and a Master’s degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu , while speaking at the ceremony, congratulated the new secretary and urged her to discharged her duties professionally for the interest of the nation.

Noting that she is the head of the commission’s secretariat, he said she is responsible for its administration, proper keeping of its records and proceeding and subject to the approval of the commission, she is responsible for the direction and control of all other employees.

He also said the commission had confidence in her ability to bring her experience to bear in discharging her duties.

The chairman said ahead of the general election, the commission would pay close attention to the conduct of its officials – from the headquarters, to the state and local government, including ad-hoc staff, as they must all remain neutral in discharging their duties.

Appreciating the commission for her appointment, Ms Orianran-Anthony said she viewed her appointment as a privilege and a call to duty coming at this critical period when the commission is deep in preparation for the 2019 general election.

Newly INEC sworn secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu presenting letter of appointment to the new secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony. A group photo of the new secretary, INEC Chariman, staff and well wishers.

She therefore assured that she and her colleagues will work with renewed zeal to enhance all aspects of service and processes for the commission.

“I am eternally grateful to God Almighty to be chosen among qualified colleagues. I want to put on record my sincere appreciation to the commission,” she said.