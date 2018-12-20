Dust haze weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy conditions over some Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the Central states during the forecast period.

It added that there will be localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 m over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 35 and 10 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience thick dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m during the forecast period.

It also predicted that the Northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 32 and 11 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the inland states during the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy condition is expected over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the Northern, central, and inland cities while partly cloudy conditions are likely over coastal states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

