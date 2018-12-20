EFCC arrests ten suspected internet fraudsters

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt.

The EFCC in a statement signed by the Acting Head, Media & Publicity, Tony Orilade, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday gave the names of the suspects as: Alia Jamike Chinemerem, Ogbiugba Henry, Uchenna Cyril, Samuel Obomovo, Israel Ogagaoghene, Israel Diaso, Aghariagbonse Destiny, Aretuemhen Frank, Paul Esibhakpen and Loius Idehen.

According to the EFCC, they were arrested in different locations and at different times across state, Warri and Asaba in Delta State in a sting operation.

The statement added that investigations showed that the suspects were involved in love scams with many of them purporting to be officers of the American army. The agency added that various scam emails where the suspects posed as officers of US Army were traced to them.

The EFCC said one of the suspects, Israel Diasco, had successfully defrauded an Indian lady, Promilla Lama, of a huge amount of money still being verified and another, Chinemerem, (alias Good Thaddy) confessed to being a picker.

A picker is a fraudster who provides foreign accounts to other Internet fraudsters which they usually use to receive money from any unfortunate victim.

A picker is allegedly paid 30 per cent of the total amount received in any of such accounts.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the EFCC arraigned Gift Onyinechi, Marvin Nwankwo, Prince Ojenike and Jude Olatekobowale, over a similar offence.

According to the statement, the EFCC Zonal Head of the state, Nnaghe Itam at a news conference in Port Harcourt disclosed that it has secured 33 convictions so far in 2018.

Mr Itam in the statement also said that N1.7 billion had been recovered during the period. Also recovered were various sums of $ 552, 368. 55 and 5, 225 Euros, Mr Itam added.

Meanwhile, the agency says it has also commenced an investigation of 358 trucks, 18 oil vessels, 13 barges and two boats seized for sundry illegal oil bunkering activities which it said were handed over to the EFCC by the 6 Mechanized Division, Nigerian Army, Rivers State.

According to Mr Itam, the volume of petroleum products carried by the trucks was 219, 688. 27 metric tonnes. The products are suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).