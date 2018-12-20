ASUP Strike: FG, union to reconvene January 10

The striking Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said it would meet with the Federal Government’s negotiation team on January 10 to continue discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.

The national president of (ASUP), Usman Dutse, disclosed this in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday evening.

Mr Dutse said the meeting is important because the last meeting held on Monday was inconclusive.

He said the union would continue with its strike until they are satisfied with the offer from the government.

The official said the report presented by the government during the last meeting was not acceptable to the union.

“We are meeting with the federal government representatives on January 10, to continue with our discussion,” he said.

He urged the federal government to pay more attention to polytechnic education and prioritise the sector in the new year. He said the sector has been underfunded and neglected for too long.

The polytechnic teachers began an indefinite strike on December 12, over non-implementation several agreements by the federal government.

The demands of the striking union include the implementation of NEEDS assessment report, payment of CONTISS 15 arrears, implementation of the scheme of service, non-payment of salaries in state-owned institutions, and victimisation of members, among others.

Presently, universities teachers are also on strike – since November 4 – and this has crippled academic activities across Nigerian polytechnics and universities.

At the last meeting between the federal government officials and the university lecturers on Monday, the latter staged a walk-out when negotiations broke down.

