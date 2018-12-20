Senate urge Alex Badeh’s death probe

Related News

The Senate has called on the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assassination of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

Mr Badeh, a former Air Chief Marshal, was shot dead Tuesday by unknown persons he returned from his farm along the Keffi-Jos Road, near Abuja.

Details of the attack are still scanty. Police on Wednesday said they were going after the assailants.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into the killing.

On Thursday, the Senate urged the security agencies to also search and rescue Mr Badeh’s personal staff who was abducted by his killers.

Mr Badeh was the defence chief during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was standing trial for allegedly mismanaging security funds when he died.