Yuletide: FRSC deploys 25,000 personnel across the country

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 25,000 personnel across the country in preparation for Christmas.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem made this known to journalists in Abuja.

He said the effort was part of activities to commence its ‘Operation Zero Tolerance for Road Traffic Crashes’ which began on Wednesday, 19 and would last till January 15, 2019.

“FRSC has defined an operational order; we have the operation zero tolerance to road traffic crashes to combat the menace of road traffic crashes around this period.

“We have made deployment of both regular and special marshals close to 25,000.

“We have also deployed patrol vehicles, advanced life support ambulances, heavy duty trucks, patrol motorbikes, reflective jackets, and breathalyzers among others,” he said.

He explained that the measures were all in a bid to make sure that the roads were accident-free.

Mr Kazeem further said the corps’ objectives during the festive period included ensuring free flow of traffic, reduction of crashes to the barest minimum and quick response to distress.

“We want a situation where people will be moving freely without any hitch and in a situation where we have any crash; there should be quick response to distress situation.

“There will also be enforcement of road traffic laws and regulations because education and enlightenment without enforcement is just like entertainment.

“So many people will not heed our call and we have to enforce the law and make sure they heed our call by all means,” he said.

He further said no fewer than 201 mobile courts had been set up nationwide meaning that some people might eventually spend their Christmas behind bars.

The public education officer said the corps had employed patrol strategies including having 24 hours visibility along 52 critical corridors and conduct of mobile courts.

“We also have 13 traffic control camps at traffic prone areas for ease of operation and quick response to traffic issues,” said Kazeem, and that the camps were located in Lagos, Mowe, Lokoja, Gwagwalada, Ore, Okene among others.

He urged drivers and motorists to drive to stay alive as only the living celebrate.

On the part of passengers, Mr Kazeem called on them to be active by cautioning drivers on reckless driving, saying life has no duplicate.

He urged travelers and others to call the FRSC’s Call Centre number ‘122’ in case of any emergency and obstruction.

(NAN)