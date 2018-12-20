Senate adjourns till January 16

Nigerian Senate has adjourned its plenary till January 16, 2019.
The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, after Thursday’s plenary.
While moving the motion, Mr Lawan thanked opposition colleagues, staff of the National Assembly, journalists and others ‘who made 2018 successful’.
The motion was seconded by FCT Senator, Philip Aduda.
The Presiding Officer, Ike Ekweremadu, wished Nigerians a Happy Chrismas and urged them to drive safely.
The lawmakers thereafter adopted the motion through a voice vote.
Kemi Busari is a senior reporter covering the Nigerian Senate for PREMIUM TIMES. He has interest in human rights and has won awards for his works, including the Hans Verploeg Award and the PwC Business reporting award. Twitter: @kemi_busari
