Gov. Dickson to lead discussion on restructuring Nigeria at launch of We Are All Biafrans

Gov Seriake Dickson
Gov Seriake Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, one of the staunchest advocates of restructuring Nigeria, will be the keynote speaker at the public presentation of the book, We Are All Biafrans, written by journalist and rights activist, Chido Onumah, on Friday, December 21, at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Mr Dickson will be joined by notable public intellectuals, Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, PLAN International;. Sam Amadi of the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Idayat Hassan, Executive Director, Centre for Democracy and Development, and Isaac Osuoka, Executive Director, Social Action, to discuss “Federalism, Restructuring, and Nation-building.” The discussion will be moderated by Patrick O. Okigbo III, Founder/Principal Partner, Nextier.

We Are All Biafrans is a collection of essays focusing on issues of good governance, democracy, federalism and nation-building. Published by Premium Times Books, the book draws on the debate two years ago by public intellectuals on federalism and the politics of national identity in Nigeria.

“I think the greatest challenge facing Nigeria today is how to build a united and equitable nation,” said Chido Onumah who has written extensively on democracy and national integration in Nigeria. “We can’t develop as a nation if we don’t address the issues of unity and equity. The launch of We Are All Nigerians is an opportunity to rekindle the debate about the future of Nigeria.”

