Group protests Deji Adeyanyu’s detention

Groups protest activist Adeyanyu's detention at National Human Rights Commission

A group of civil society members on Wednesday protested at the National Human Rights Commission over the continued detention of political activist, Deji Adeyanju who was arrested for the third time in less than a month.

Mr Adeyanju has been in detention for six days, without charge.

Mr Adeyanju was earlier arrested following allegations of defamation and disruption of public peace among other offences by the police. He was arrested a third time on December 13.

According to the police, Mr Adeyanju’s latest arrest is related to his alleged involvement in a murder case, dispensed almost a decade ago by the courts of law.

Despite the explanation by Mr Adeyanju’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo that the detained man was acquitted and the case discharged by the court, the police has refused to release Mr Adeyanju.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Mr Adeyanju was held at the Abuja police command headquarters, barely a week after he was released on bail over duplicated charges of defamation initiated by the police and the Nigerian Army.

Mr Adeyanju had on Thursday gone to collect a telephone which the police seized from him when he was first arrested for leading a protest against alleged police bias on November 28 and subsequently charged for defamation same day. But officers refused to release the device and instead arrested him shortly after 3:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, Mr Adeyanju was transferred to Kano State, where the police say he has a case to answer.

On Wednesday, a group of activists canvassing the release of Mr Adeyanju protested at the commission, demanding his unconditional release.

The protesters were led by Dare Ariyo-Atoye, who coordinates a group called the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution.

Also speaking at the event, a journalist, Frederick Onwubufor, condemned Mr Adeyanyu’s arrest. He warned that Nigeria’s democracy will not be allowed to be tarnished by political forces, regardless of those in power.

The group was received by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Okpara.

