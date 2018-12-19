2019: How parties’ dominance, vote buying, violence may hinder polls – YIAGA

Related News

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) has said vote buying, domination by two political parties, violence against women and hate speech were factors that may hinder the success of the polls.

In its second pre-election observation report titled, ‘Is the Integrity of Nigeria’s 2019 Elections UNDER THREAT?’ under Watching The Vote (WTV) project, it also focused on the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

YIAGA said the WTV second report was done between November 23 and December 6, and is based on reports received from all 774 Long-Term Observers (LTOs) across the country.

YIAGA said this is one out of six reports it will issue to show its findings in the pre-election period.

”In this report, we present findings on the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voter education and information activities, political campaign activities, inclusion of women, persons living with disabilities (PWDs) and youth, as well as issues relating to pre-election violence,” the report said.

INEC

The report showed that the WTV/LTO witnessed a high increase in the collection of PVC’s adding that INEC in the North-west region has the highest level of preparation, while it said the North-central region INEC recorded the lowest level of reparation ahead of the elections.

”The North-west region has the highest incidence of preparatory activities by INEC while the North-central region recorded the lowest. Also, The North-central geopolitical zone recorded the highest collection rate while the North-east witnessed the least rate of PVC collection.

Highlights

The organisation in the report focused on campaigns, voter inducements, violence, buying of PVCs, treatment of women in political participation and low increase in voters.

YAIGA said since the kick-off of party campaign, the ruling party All Progressive Party (APC) and the main opposition Party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dominated the campaign scenes across the federation.

”The two major parties namely All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (APC) have dominated the campaign scene across the federation.

”The South-west region recorded the lowest rate of campaigns by political parties. The PDP recorded 65 per cent while the APC 63 per cent in the level of electoral campaigns nationwide.

”Voter inducement increased in the second phase of the pre-election observation. There was an incidence of voter inducement in at least one LGA in each of the 36 states and the FCT. WTV LTOs witnessed the cases of voter inducement in 15 per cent of LGAs, a marginal increase of 3 per cent from the 12 per cent reported in the first reporting period,” the report said inter alia.

The report also warned of violence as the ‘political temperature’ in some states rises.

”WTV observers witnessed the incidence of vandalism and destruction of properties belonging to candidates or political parties. The North-west region has the highest record of pre-election violence. In 18 per cent of LGAs.

”WTV Observers witnessed or heard of hate speech, violence or intimidation of candidates or people because they are women. Hate speech against people or candidates because of their faith was reported in 13 per cent of LGAs.

”Similarly, in 22 per cent of LGAs, there was hate speech against people or candidate because of their age and hate speech violence or intimidation of people as a result of their disability was reported in 6 per cent of LGAs.”

The report indicates the PVCs were bought for as high as N10, 000 and N20,000 in 15 states. It said this is a sign of danger for the credibility of the 2019 elections if unaddressed.

”WTV LTOs reported incidence of illegal procurement of PVCs from voters is 15 states namely: Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Imo, Rivers, Oyo and Yobe States. WTV observers directly witnessed the buying of PVCs in 1 per cent of LGAs and in 16 per cent of LGAs, the observers heard of this illegal act.”

The report said physical violence towards women during political party campaign rallies was observed in the first reporting period.

”This incident was directly observed in 1 per cent of the LGAs during the first reporting period, the same percentage was also reported during the second reporting period.

”Incidents of physical attacks against women during political party campaign rallies were directly witnessed by LTOs in Benue, Kogi, Borno, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo and Oyo States.

Recommendations

YIAGA advised INEC and other organisations to continue educating citizens on the importance of their votes, election timetable, the electoral process and PVCs collection.

It also urged security agencies to partner with CSOs in monitoring violence for an effective response system, also to remain neutral throughout the electoral process and bring perpetrators of violence to book.