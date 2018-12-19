FG declares December 25, 26, January 1 public holidays

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau
The federal government has declared Tuesday 25th, Wednesday 26th December 2018 and Tuesday January 1, 2019, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press of the ministry, the minister enjoined Christian faithful and all Nigerians to use the period to pray earnestly for progress and development of Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the 2019 general elections, in the spirit of the season.

Mr Dambazau further urged all Nigerians, “both at home and abroad, to support the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination and sustained efforts towards a peaceful,united and virile nation.”

He wished Nigerians happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

(NAN)

