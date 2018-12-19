Buhari has done ‘terrible job’ managing Nigerian economy – Atiku

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s main challenger ahead of the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has again criticised him for allegedly running the economy aground and called on Nigerians to vote him out.

”The job report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, November 19, 2018, is not just terrible, it is catastrophic. They show that under the All Progressives Congress administration, a whopping 20.93 million Nigerians have lost their jobs,” Mr Abubakar said via a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

”To put this in perspective the unemployed population in Nigeria is now twice the population of Benin Republic!,” it added.

Mr Abubakar also said Nigeria cannot continue along this path, ”especially with an administration that continues to blame others for things that they should find solutions for”.

”This is especially with the latest ridiculous episode being President Buhari’s blaming of former President (Goodluck) Jonathan for his own inability to appoint ministers for six months, an action that is directly responsible for the sorry state of unemployment in Nigeria.

”We urge Nigerians to note that a president who can’t create jobs or wealth in his own private business cannot create jobs or wealth for the public because you cannot give what you do not have.

”Right now, Nigeria is the world headquarters of extreme poverty and our main challenge is jobs. Atiku Abubakar is an expert at job and wealth creation having created 50,000 jobs in his own private capacity.

”Whatever is entrusted into the hands of Waziri Atiku Abubakar blooms. This is a man who will never blame others and will always accept responsibility for changing things. Nigeria needs jobs and Atiku means JOBS,” the statement added.