Atiku blames Alex Badeh’s death on rising insecurity across Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, on the rising insecurity in the country, saying the best tribute that President Muhammadu Buhari can pay to the late security chief is to ensure free and fair polls next year and return home to a well-deserved rest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Mr Abubakar said had gunmen not waylaid the vehicle in which Alex Badeh was travelling, he would not have sustained the gunshots and the health complications that terminated his life.

Mr Abubakar said while Mr Badeh’s death made headline news because of the personality involved, many ordinary Nigerians are either killed or maimed on a daily basis by rampaging armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen and hoodlums across the country.

He said amid indications that the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the initiative to these criminals, it is time to remind him to get ready to give way to a political party that has a clear-cut strategy to enhance the security of Nigerians.

“We cannot continue to pretend that all is well with the security system in our country, where armed robbers seem to be having a field day. It is therefore time to look at credible options, especially electing a more prepared candidate who will ensure that policemen and women are well equipped and motivated. Fortunately, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had shown what can be achieved when the police are provided with adequate resources and are well motivated. It is no longer news that during the 16 years when the PDP was in power, the nation boasted of the better motivated, best equipped and best mobilized policemen in the country,” the statement said.

The statement said Mr Abubakar was shocked and saddened by the circumstances of the death Mr Badeh, an air chief marshal, whom he described as a fine officer, among the best of his time, one who never lost touch with officers and men despite holding several top positions in the nation’s military establishment.

Mr Abubakar prayed that God will grant repose to Mr Badeh’s soul and comfort those he left behind.