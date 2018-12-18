Police arrest two female kidnap suspects

Related News

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Tuesday it had arrested two notorious female kidnappers and 12 other suspected criminals in the state.

The police commissioner, Abdurrahman Ahmad, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Kaduna.

Mr Ahmad said three of the 14 suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of firearms; and another three for kidnapping, culpable homicide, theft and receiving stolen property.

Others include three for armed robbery and five suspects over possession of Indian hemp.

He identified the two suspected female kidnappers as Hashiya Dauda and Safara’u Mohammed Tahir, both aged 23.

“The other suspected kidnappers are Ishaq Sulaiman, 33, Sale Ya’u 20, Yusuf Sulaiman, 23, and Iliyasu Ali 22 years.

“The suspected armed robbers are Mark Pwa’ashino 28,Abdulganiyu Musa 25 and Sabi’u Yusuf ‘ 23 years

“Also the suspected drug peddlers are Abdulkarim Rabi’u 25, Abdulsalam Yahaya a.k.a Danliti ‘21, Abdulsamad Yusuf 18, Solomon Bakari 23, and Nura Ahmadu, 50.”

He disclosed items recovered from the suspects to include two Dane guns, one Black Toyota Matrix with Reg. No. PHC833AGU, a Toyota Highlander,

one Camry car, a black Focus Ford and a Green Mercedes C230, among others.

Mr Ahmad said suspects would be arraigned at the completion of the investigation.

“I want to reassure the good people of Kaduna State that the Command will continue to be alive to its responsibility to ensure that crime is brought to the barest minimum.

“I also want to use this medium to remind members of the public that processions or demonstrations of all kinds still remain banned in Kaduna State.

“Thus, the police and other law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to deal with any person or group of persons who seek to violate this lawful order.

“The law will be brought to bear heavily on any group of persons that carry out any procession without fear or favour.”

He thanked members of the public for their unalloyed support to the Command and appealed to them for continued support by giving useful information to the police via 08075391105 and 07039675856 dedicated phone lines.

