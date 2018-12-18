NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy weather for Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky, misty and foggy conditions over some southern cities on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility of one to three kilometres over the central cities during the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than 1000km would prevail over most parts throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 14 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000km over most parts throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted that the northern cities would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 35 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility of one to three kilometres over the inland during the forecast period.

“Mist/fog morning and partly cloudy afternoon and evening are expected with day and night temperature values in the range of 31 to 36 and 15 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the northern, central, and inland cities while partly cloudy conditions are likely over coastal states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)