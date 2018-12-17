KOWA Party wants Ogun APC governorship candidate investigated for skipping NYSC

Related News

The Kowa Party has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the allegation that the Ogun State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, failed to serve in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The spokesperson of the party, Mark Adebayo, made the call on Monday at a press conference in Abeokuta, just as he also threatened that the party was ready to file a suit against Mr Abiodun over the allegation.

Mr Abiodun, a renowned oil and gas executive from Ijebu Remo, is facing allegations that he evaded national service after graduating from the university in the 1980s, and claimed in his nomination form that he does not have a university degree in order to deceive his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission, according to court filings seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES also showed that Mr Abiodun made conflicting academic claims in his INEC filings when he ran for Senate in 2015 and as a governorship candidate this year.

Mr Adebayo, who was accompanied to the conference by the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Adefemi Omoniyi, and governorship candidate of the party, David Oduntan, among others, said Kowa Party, as a critical stakeholder in the elections, has a duty to add its voices to the daily expanding scandal with a view to nipping it in the bud.

The party also called on the State Security Service (SSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation to join forces with the police in investigating the alleged perjury by Mr Abiodun, adding that the scandal has become a public knowledge having been published by several news media.

“We hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Service and the Attorney-General of the Federation to immediately commence the process of investigation, arrest and prosecution of Dapo Abiodun and his disqualification and the APC by INEC from contesting in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

“Dapo Abiodun had claimed in his filings with INEC while running for the Senate in 2015 that he had attended and graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife at the age of 26 years. The question is why did he not do his mandatory Youth Service, which carries a fine and a prison sentence in Nigeria’s extant laws?

“And if he did not, it means, legally speaking, that he has no right whatsoever to hold or run for public office. The current filing of Dapo Abiodun with INEC as a governorship candidate deliberately and deceptively avoided adding his university qualifications into his form CF001 to INEC. What suddenly happened to his degrees that he so publicly claimed in 2015?”