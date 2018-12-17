2019: Youth, women to constitute 40 per cent of my cabinet – Atiku

Related News

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said his presidency would bequeath a good future to the younger generation.

Mr Atiku said this while reeling out his agenda at a Youth Town Hall Meeting on Monday in Lagos.

He said not less than 40 per cent of his cabinet would be made up of Nigerian youths and women if elected president in the 2019 general elections.

“Our gathering here today is about the future of our youths. I am concerned about the plight of the Nigerian youths.

”They are the future and we need to bequeath a good and secured future to our younger generation.

”I will work more with the youth and even my Minister for youth will not be more than 30 years of age,” he said.

Mr Atiku also promised to enthrone technology in the nation’s education.

Also speaking, the vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi said Mr Atiku’s government would invest in education, saying that the more educated the people, the more the nation progresses.

”Nigerian youths deserve better education and jobs. Therefore, vote Atiku because he is capable of reviving and managing our country’s economy,” Mr Obi said.

In his address, Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman said that the youth would matter in Mr Atiku’s presidency.

”We recognised that Nigerian youth are innovative, industrious and hardworking.

“As you vote in Atiku in 2019, you are voting for your liberation,” he said.

Jimi Agbaje, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, said his campaign was about freedom for the residents of Lagos.

”It is about freedom for ‘Lagosians’. Lagos is not a ‘One-Man-Lagos’ but people’s Lagos.

”To achieve this, I urge our youth to ensure they vote in PDP at every levels of government for us to enjoy a better Lagos and Nigeria,” Mr Agbaje said.

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State said Mr Atiku was a product of democracy and deserved to be elected as president.

”Atiku is our president in waiting. He is the man who can harness the talents and potential of the youth for a better future,” Mr Fayose said.

In his remarks, Udeh Okoye, PDP National Youth Leader, said the Nigerian youths have endorsed Mr Atiku’s candidacy because he believed in the political vibrancy of the youth.

”This is also a forum to assure Atiku and Obi of our full support at the 2019 polls,” he said.

