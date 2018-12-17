Police Recruitment: 158,773 apply for 10,000 slots in 18 days

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has received 158,773 applications in the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had received 104,289 applications as at December 11, 12 days after the recruitment portal was opened.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to beef-up the strength of the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Monday in Abuja, said the applications came over two weeks after the recruitment portal was opened on Nov. 30.

Mr Ani said the applications hit the 158, 773 mark at 11:00 a.m on Monday.

“The portal is expected to close on January 11, 2019 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks,” he said.

He said Niger maintained its lead with 11,047 applications, followed by Kano with 10,745, Katsina, 9,778, Bauchi, 8,882 and Kaduna, 8,832 and Adamawa 7,722 applicants.

The spokesman said Bayelsa had the lowest applications of 672, Lagos State, 826, Ebonyi, 980, Anambra, 984, Abia, 1,195 and Imo, 870.

Mr Ani said out of the 158,773 applications received so far, 140, 902 were males while 17, 871 were females.

He said the commission was committed to a transparent exercise that would abide by the rules and regulations of the Public Service.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.