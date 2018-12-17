Nigerian Army organises parade for Buhari on birthday

Related News

The Nigerian Army’s guards brigade has organised a special parade in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari who is clocking 76 today (Monday).

The ceremony, which has in attendance heads of the nation’s security agencies and members of the federal cabinet, is holding at the forecourt of the president ‘s office at the State House Presidential Villa Abuja.

After the parade, Mr Buhari will also cut a birthday cake made in the nation’s national colours, green and white.