Nigerian airports record 10.9m passengers, 163,646 aircraft movements in nine months – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says a total of 10.9 million passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 163,646 aircraft movements between January and September.

A statistics obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from FAAN in Abuja on Thursday, revealed that the figure was an increase of 1.7 million passengers from 9.2 million passengers recorded during the same period in 2017, representing 15.5 per cent increase.

There was also an increase of 23,094 from the 140,552 aircraft movement recorded during the same period in 2017, representing 16.4 per cent increase.

It also revealed that 7.8 million domestic and 3.1 international passengers passed through the airports during the period.

The data also showed that 130,996 domestic and 32,650 international flights were operated across the nation’s 22 airports during the period under review.

The total cargo movement during the period, according to FAAN, stands at 178.5 million tons per kilogram.

The statistics indicated that 131.46 million tons per kilogramme arrived in the country through the airports, while 47.17 million tons departed during the period.

A look at the four major airports in the country shows that Murtala Muhammed Airports, Lagos, (Domestic and International Wing) recorded the highest passengers and aircraft movement during the period.

The data indicated that Lagos airport recorded 4.8 million passengers, with 2.8 million passengers on domestic routes and 2.05 million on the international routes.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, recorded 3.36 million passengers, comprising 2.67 million passengers on domestic routes, while the international routes recorded 689,386 passengers during the period.

FAAN also disclosed that Port Harcourt International Airport recorded 812,479 passengers, comprising 745,082 domestic passengers and 67,397 international passengers.

Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, according to the report, recorded 407,830 passengers during the period, comprising 271,570 domestic and 136,260 international passengers.

The monthly breakdown showed that 1.1 million passengers comprising 572,006 arrivals and 583,779 departures in 17,112 aircraft movements were recorded in January.

In February, 1.05 million passengers, comprising 524,257 arrivals and 533,161 departures in 18,224 aircraft movements were recorded.

The statistics also showed that 1.2 million passengers comprising 594,532 arrivals and 625,449 departures in 19,694 aircraft movements were recorded in March.

It further revealed that 1.28 million passengers comprising 639,265 arrivals and 650, 068 departures in 17,791 aircraft movements were recorded in April.

The month of May saw 1.22 million passengers comprising 602,637 arrivals and 618,508 departures in 17,398 aircraft movements, while 1.16 million passengers, comprising 585,023 arrivals and 580,686 departures were recorded in June.

The statistics indicated that there were 15,229 aircraft movements in June, while 1.29 million passengers comprising 655,370 arrivals and 639,469 departures were recorded in July in 19,177 movements.

It further showed that in August, 1.35 million passengers comprising 657,705 arrivals and 694,582 departures in 19,014 aircraft movements.

In September, the authority recorded 1.30 million passengers comprising 657,497 arrivals and 644,711 departures in 20,006 aircraft movements.

(NAN)