Restructuring to be discussed at presentation of ‘We are all Biafrans’ book

Front Cover We Are All Biafrans

The Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, will be the keynote speaker at the public presentation of the book, We Are All Biafrans, by journalist and rights activist, Chido Onumah, on December 21 at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The book, which has a foreword by Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a collection of essays focusing on issues of good governance, democracy, federalism and nation-building.

Published by Premium Times Books, the book draws on the debate two years ago by public intellectuals on the “Nigerian question” and the national conversation on “true federalism” and the future of Nigeria. The topic for the book presentation is: “Federalism, Restructuring, and Nation-building.”

Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of Premium Times Books, said the idea behind the book was to put the issue of nation-building and national integration as a bedrock for development on the front burner of national discourse. According to him, the public presentation of the book would provide a “national platform to reflect on the existential crisis in the country and inspire a positive and fruitful debate.”

Other speakers at the event to be moderated by Patrick O. Okigbo III,Founder/Principal Partner, Nextier, are Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, PLAN International; Sam Amadi, Faculty of Law, Baze University; Idayat Hassan, Executive Director, Centre for Democracy and Development, and Isaac Osuoka, Executive Director, Social Action.

