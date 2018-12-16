NiMet predicts weather for Monday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky over some southern cities on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the central cities throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 37 and 14 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 11 to 17 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience hazy conditions over the inlands cities with partly cloudy conditions over the coastal region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail with prospect of localised thunderstorms over Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Calabar axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 19 to 24 degrees celsius.

“Dry and sunny conditions are expected over the northern cities, sunny and hazy conditions are likely over the central states, the inland cities are anticipated to be hazy and partly cloudy.

“Partly cloudy to localised thunderstorms are likely over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)