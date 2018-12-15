2019: Catholic group cautions Nigerians on campaign promises

Related News

A group, the Catholic Action-Nigeria, has urged Nigerians to be cautious of campaign promises dished out by all the political parties and candidates ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The group made this known in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Speaking on the various activities to be undertaken by the Catholic Action-Nigeria, the chairman, board of trustees of the group, Peter Agbontean, said the group is advising, particularly the women and youth, to pay more attention to the promises made by candidates and be able to scrutinize them, especially the ones that appear bogus and not backed by credible logic.

“Nigerians should as well watch out for those who deliberately (plunged) them into poverty and are now using hunger in the land as a weapon of governance and re-election bid.

“One way that citizens can be able to participate actively in the current political process is to ensure that they follow and monitor the campaigns.

“We are also advising candidates not to enter into unholy agreements with anyone or groups. We think it is the prerogative of Nigerians to always decide who to give the mantle of leadership whether for the first four years or another term.

“We warn that no instruments of government should be used as a platform to provide an undue advantage for an individual or political party because the electioneering processes must be on a level playground.

The group called on all candidates, at all levels, to focus more on educating the electorates on proposed policies.

“We call on the candidates from presidential to councillorship elections, to focus on enlightening the electorates on their proposed policies and programmes instead of attacks on individuals and political parties and dwelling on issues that are of no good to Nigerians.

The group said it would take a position in the upcoming elections.

“We will educate, sensitise and mobilize members of the general public on the desirable qualities to identify in candidates and the need to vote for integrity and ability to deliver on manifestoes and campaign promises, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We will give massive support to positive political projects as this is no time to sit on the fence and stand aside, complaining that things are going badly.

“We urge all Nigerians, not to only pay attention to candidates in the major political parties, but to seek out for other credible individuals who are in other smaller parties.”