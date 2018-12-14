Sunny, hazy weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky over some Southern cities on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 31 to 35 and 17 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 10 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions over the inland states during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 32 and 36 and 14 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The coastal cities are likely to experience hazy conditions during the morning hours while partly cloudy conditions will prevail during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the northern cities, sunny and hazy conditions are probable over the Central and inland states.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

