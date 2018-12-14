Sowore supporters protests outside VP debate venue, demands his inclusion

Related News

Supporters of one of the presidential candidates excluded from the vice presidential debate holding this night in Abuja are currently protesting outside the venue of the event.

The group, led by Jude Eya, are protesting over the exclusion of Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) selected five political parties to participate in the presidential debate, excluding over 70 others in the race.

The presidential debate will hold on January 19, 2019 while the vice-presidential debate has commenced at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Among the prominent candidates excluded from the debate are Jerry Gana of the Social Democratic Party; Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) and Mr Sowore.

“Solidarity Forever… “, Mr Sowore’s supporters kept singing outside the west door entrance of the conference in Transcorp Hilton where the debate is holding.

Mr Iya who led the group said the exclusion of Mr Sowore was an infringement on his right as a candidate.

“We demand to know on what criteria our candidate Mr Sowore was excluded from this debate. In the online poll conducted, he came third in the most popular of all the candidates. We demand that he be allowed to join the debate,” he said.

Those participating in tonight’s debate are vice presidential candidates of Allied Congres Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Ganiyu Galadima; Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Kahdijah Abdullahi-Iya; All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Osinbajo; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and Young Progressives Party (YPP) Umma Getso.

Omoyele Sowore, born 16 February 1971, is a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, founder of online news agency Sahara Reporters.