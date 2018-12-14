Afreximbank seals $1.2bn deal for Nigeria’s industrial parks

Afreximbank Building
Afreximbank Building (Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

To promote and expand trade and investments between Nigeria and the rest of Africa, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Friday signed an agreement with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

The deal followed the launching of a $1 billion Nigeria-Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme (NATIPP) between the two entities.

The bank also signed another memorandum of understanding with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to jointly develop industrial parks and special economic zones valued at about $1.235 bn in Nigeria.
The two investment deals were sealed during the Nigeria Day at the ongoing inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo, Egypt.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who led the Nigerian delegation to the trade fair, witnessed the agreement signing.
President of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah, signed the NATIPP agreement on behalf of the bank, while the Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Segun Awolowo, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Abubakar Bello, represented their organisations.

Under the terms of the programme, Afreximbank will work with NEPC and NEXIM to identify, prepare and appraise trade transactions and projects.

The bank will also explore co-financing and risk-sharing opportunities and share knowledge on intra-African trade matters, through technical cooperation, staff exchange, research and joint events.

The Managing Director of the Intra-African Trade Initiative at Afreximbank, Kanayo Awani, signed the agreement on behalf of the bank, while Special Adviser to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Femi Edun, represented the Ministry.
Both NATIPP and the MoUs with the ministry are being implemented pursuant to Afreximbank’s strategy, IMPACT 2021: AFRICA TRANSFORMED, which prioritises intra-African trade, industrialisation and export manufacturing.

The IATF, hosted by the Egyptian government, is organised by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union.

The fair, which opened last Tuesday, will last until next Tuesday, December 17, with about 70,000 visitors expected to attend.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the bank’s spokesperson, Obi Emekekwe, said transactions worth about $25 billion are expected to be concluded at the IATF which has almost 1,100 registered exhibitors from 42 countries.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.