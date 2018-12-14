Hollywood stars set to star in Boko Haram-inspired movie

Hollywood stars, Sasha Morfaw (Black Panther), Jimmy Jean-Louis (Claws, Heroes), Sufe Bradshaw (Veep) and Peter Mensah (300), are starring in a dramatic Boko Haram-inspired thriller titled ‘Rise’.

The film is directed by Maritte Go who co-wrote the film with Broderick Engelhard.

Hollywood news site, Deadline, reports that Eric B. Fleischman of Defiant Studios is producing the project alongside Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures.

Executive producers are Mickey Gooch, Jr. and D.G.Guyer of Kodiak, Andre Druskeit of Telepool, Emily Siegel, and Kweku Mandela.

It is however, yet unknown if the cast would eventually include any Nigerian actor.

The film follows an 18-year-old Nigerian princess (Morfaw) who allows herself to be kidnapped by the Boko Haram in a harrowing attempt to save her younger sister, eventually going head to head against the Boko Haram’s most dangerous and calculating leader (Jean-Louis).

The dramatic thriller is inspired by the real-life conflict between the Nigerian people and the Boko Haram insurgency, the jihadist rebel organization responsible for kidnapping hundreds of girls and women and enslaving them in the sex trade.

This is the first time a Boko Haram-themed movie is being shot in Hollywood.

