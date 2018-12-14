Why we changed vice presidential candidate – SDP

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that its replacement of Junaid Mohammed with Shehu Gabam as the party’s vice presidential candidate, was the outcome of a consensus.

The party made this known in a statement on Thursday by its national publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed.

Mr Gabam, the former national secretary of the party and now the new vice presidential candidate, is from the North-eastern party of the country while Mr Mohammed is from the North-west.

Donald Duke is the presidential candidate of the SDP.

The party said it was necessary to clear the air on this issue, following “misleading” reports and rumours.

The party said his stepping down was voluntary and that he has signed all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms required to perfect the substitution process.

“Junaid’s substitution was subjected to deliberation at the party’s leadership level, which he is a member, and the consensus was that he should step down for positive, strategic reasons.”

The party noted that he is a genuine party man and he remains one of its highly respected leaders the party is proud to have.