National Sports Festival: FCT, Rivers win Beach Volleyball gold

Beach Gold (1)
Beach Gold

Team FCT and Team Rivers have emerged as the gold medal winners in the male and female Beach Volleyball event at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abuja.

Team FCT beat Team Kaduna 2-0 (22-20, 23-21), while Team Rivers beat Team Kaduna 20 (21-15, 21-13) at Jabi Lake.

Team Delta won Team Borno 2-1 (21-19, 19-21, 15-8) and Team Lagos beat Team FCT 2-1 (20-22, 21-18, 15-10) to win the bronze medal in the third place match.

An elated Rivers state female coach, John Iwerima, commended his players (Francesca Ikhrede and Tochukwu Nnruga) for their performance throughout the game.

Iwerima attributed the feat to hardwork, dedication, discipline and support from the state government.

He said, “I am happy with the effort of the girl because they were the favourite during the tournament. The gold medal is as a result of a positive attitude to training and the ability to take correction. The state government has always supported the girls and I cannot forget to mention their club side (Nigeria Customs) that put them in good shape throughout this year”.

Meanwhile, the coach of the Kaduna female team, Abubakar Sodiq, expressed displeasure over the loss.

Sodiq said, “The girls played better against Lagos in the Semifinals; FCT and Plateau during the preliminary. I think the girls were intimidated playing against experienced players”.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.