2019: Why I’m running for president – Accord Party candidate

The presidential candidate of Accord Party, Isaac Ositelu, has said Nigerians must vote against Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 to be free from socio-political and economic misery.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Ositelu while speaking with journalists in Lagos, urged Nigerian to vote out the people who have put them in hunger and suffering.

”Both APC and PDP were part of the grand designs that led to the current misery and hopelessness in the country,” Mr Ositelu said.

”Nigeria needs a break away from the old order that plunged the country into the abyss of low self-esteem, hunger, disease, and backwardness as a nation.”

The presidential candidate said if elected, he would make Nigeria the food hub in the West African sub-region, adding that he would get all relevant stakeholders in the agricultural value chain including tertiary and financial institutions to partake in food export and production.

”Not only will the nation be self-sufficient in food production for local consumptions, but the nation would also embark on the export of food crops to countries in the sub-region.

”The tertiary institutions; particularly the universities of agriculture and the relevant stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, as well as financial institutions, would be networked to form a coalition of support system in the sector,” he said.

Mr Ositelu said his government would ensure the provision of reliable and clean energy across the country.

”Industrial parks and markets, as well as manufacturing hubs across the country would be given focussed priority in the provision of electricity, potable water and critical infrastructure that will help to grow and develop the nation’s economy.”

Mr Ositelu said that the Accord Party-led government economic blueprint will create clusters of microeconomic centres across the six geo-political zones of the country and it would focus on empowerment for the energetic and youthful population of Nigeria.

”My government will identify niche business opportunities and vocation in each of the geopolitical zones and provide the needed funding for training and skills development that will lead to the teeming youths becoming employable, employer of labour and generating economic activities that support GDP growth.

”The federal government under my leadership would walk hands in gloves with the various arms and tiers of government to ensure that the complex intrigues that often setback economic recovery and growth is made a thing of the past.”

He stressed that solving the “humongous economic challenges facing the nation does not require rocket science.”

He assured that he would triple the $21billion Central Bank of Nigeria saved on foods imports within 24 months.

”I will triple that $21billion Central Bank of Nigeria’s record on foods imports within 24 months by long-term and integrated development of the food chain with the focus on local food productions.

”The apex bank and the deposit money banks would be given needed policy support to enhance their resources deployment for growing the agro-business,” he said.