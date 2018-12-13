NPA concessions another Warri Old Port terminal

The governing board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved the concession of Terminal B, Warri Old Port to Messrs Ocean and Cargo Services Limited.

The approval was the highlight of a meeting of the board held Wednesday at the NPA Headquarters in Lagos, chaired by its chairman, Emmanuel Adesoye.

A statement by the NPA management said the concession is in continuation of the Port Reform process started by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), in 2006

The statement said the new concessionaire emerged from seven pre-qualified bidders who responded to a Request for Proposals (RfPs) issued by BPE on September 27, 2017.

Ocean and Cargo Services Limited will operate the terminal which has been abandoned for the past ten years in a concession agreement for a 25-year term, the statement highlighted.

Within this period, the concessionaire would rehabilitate infrastructure at the terminal and deploy modern technological infrastructure with the aim of making the facility competitive. The development plan for the terminal will be reviewed every five years to make it responsive to changes in operations.

Terminal B, Old Warri Ports was first contracted to Associated Maritime Services Limited in 2006 but the company was relocated to the Warri New Port upon the collapse of the quay wall in April 2008.

The terminal covers an area of 4.39 hectares and consists of facilities like a 760m long quay deck with appropriate quay hardware, open cargo storage areas as well as engineering and maintenance yards.

