Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation December 24

Related News

The Federal High Court of Nigeria will embark on a 19-day Christmas vacation on December 21.

In a statement signed by its Chief Registrar, Emmanuel Gakko, the court said its holiday would last till Jan. 6.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the general public, litigants and lawyers that the honourable court’s Christmas vacation for year 2016 shall commence on Monday, Dec. 24, and would end on Jan. 6.

“The court will resume sitting in all judicial divisions on Monday, January 9, 2017,” Mr Gakko said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that vacation judges would however be assigned to attend to urgent cases.

NAN also reports that the court would hold its end of year get-together, chief judges annual merit award and send-off of 2018 retirees on Dec. 20 at the court’s complex in Abuja.

(NAN)